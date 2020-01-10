Indonesia c.bank to allow rupiah to strengthen, not targeting any level

Indonesia's central bank is not targeting any level for rupiah appreciation, a senior official told Reuters after confirming a media report that it would allow the rupiah to strengthen in line with fundamentals.

Bank Indonesia (BI) "will give room for the rupiah to strengthen along with market mechanisms. Fundamentally, the rupiah is not yet overvalued," said Nanang Hendarsah, who heads the monetary management department.

Governor Perry Warjiyo separately told reporters that the rupiah's 0.7% appreciation on Friday was a reflection of Indonesia's sound economic fundamentals and said there was a "quite high" supply of U.S. dollar onshore from exporters and capital inflows.

