Indonesia c.bank to allow rupiah to appreciate according to its fundamentals -official

Indonesia's central bank will allow the rupiah to appreciate according to its fundamentals, CNBC Indonesia reported on Friday, citing a senior Bank Indonesia official.

Nanang Hendarsah, who heads BI's monetary management department, told CNBC: "Efforts to narrow the current account deficit and manage inflation to a low level are among ways to support the appreciation of rupiah."

The rupiah IDR= strengthened by 0.76% in the spot market on Friday to 13,740 a dollar, the highest level since April 2018.

