Indonesia c.bank sets no target for end-2022 bond holdings -governor

Indonesia's central bank has started selling some of its holdings of government bonds with shorter maturities, but it has not set a target for how much bond holdings it would have at the end of 2022, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Thursday.

Bank Indonesia kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday. It sold a small amount of bonds this week and Warjiyo told an investor conference call BI would continue selling, a move that would push bond yields up.

