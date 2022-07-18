Indonesia c.bank sells govt bonds to absorb excess liquidity -official

JAKARTA, July 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank has sold some of its holdings of government bonds in the secondary market to absorb excess liquidity, the head of its monetary management department Edi Susianto told Reuters on Monday.

The bond sale was also intended to improve the supply-demand condition in the money market, as well as in the bond market, he said in a text message, adding this was part of Bank Indonesia's monetary normalisation move and efforts to maintain rupiah stability.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)

