Indonesia c.bank sees potential 2022 U.S. tightening

JAKARTA, May 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank must be prepared for a potential tightening of U.S. monetary policy next year, its governor told parliament on Monday, warning that such a move by the Federal Reserve could have an impact on local financial markets.

The rupiah IDR= this year will probably trade between 14,200 to 14,600 a dollar, before strengthening slightly to 14,100 to 14,500 next year, Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo said.

The currency, which has been under pressure in recent months on capital outflows linked to rising U.S. Treasury yields, closed at 14,275 on Monday.

Warjiyo said global uncertainty had eased after the Fed reaffirmed its commitment to an accommodative policy, but he said BI would prepare in case the Fed starts to roll back pandemic monetary stimulus.

"Next year we must prepare for possibilities of the U.S. central bank, the Fed, to shift its monetary policy, reducing its liquidity intervention. It even may tighten, it may hike interest rates there," Warjiyo told a hearing to discuss economic indicators used in determining 2022 fiscal policy.

The governor said such U.S. policy shifts would likely impact local bond yields.

Indonesia runs a current account deficit and relies on portfolio inflows to cover the gap, while foreign investors hold a large portion of government bonds.

At the same hearing, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati estimated the yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds next year would be within a range of 6.32% to 7.27%.

The benchmark yield ID10YT=RR rose slightly on Monday to 6.445%.

"The potential of U.S. monetary policy normalisation will colour our bond yields next year," Sri Mulyani said.

Warjiyo also repeated that BI's policy will be geared towards supporting an economic recovery and that interest rates will be kept low until there is an early sign of rising inflation.

BI has cut rates by a total of 150 basis points and injected more than $50 billion in liquidity since the pandemic began.

The central bank expected GDP growth to accelerate to 5% to 5.5% next year, from a forecast of 4.1% to 5.1% this year, with inflation seen within a 2% to 4% rage in 2021 and 2022, the governor said.

