Indonesia c.bank sees headline Oct inflation easing to 5.8% Y/Y

JAKARTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia central bank expects headline inflation this month to ease to 5.8% year-on-year and food inflation to come in below 10% amid efforts by authorities to ensurefood supplies, a deputy governor said on Monday.

The annual inflation rate in Southeast Asia's biggest economy in September reached a new seven-year high at 5.95%, with volatile food inflation at 9.02%.

Deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo also warned that the central bank sees risks from high global energy and food prices persisting, particularlywith European countries set for higher demand during winter.

"We see the potential of higher gas and oil prices in the coming months," he said, noting that wheat supplies could also face further retractions due to the war in Ukraine.

The statistics office will announce official data on October inflation on Tuesday Nov 1.

