Indonesia c.bank sees headline Oct inflation easing to 5.8% Y/Y

JAKARTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia central bank is forecasting headline inflation this month will go down to 5.8% year-on-year and food inflation down below 10%, a deputy governor said on Monday.

Deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo also said the c.bank sees persistent risks from high energy and food prices going forward.

