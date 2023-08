JAKARTA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank sees the average rupiah exchange rate for next year at range of 14,600 to 15,100 against the U.S. dollar, and 14,800 to 15,200 for this year, its governor said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

