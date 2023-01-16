Indonesia c.bank sees 2022 Q4 GDP growth at 4.81% - gov

JAKARTA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 may have slowed to 4.81% on a yearly basis, from 5.72% in the previous three months, according to a presentation made by central bank governor Perry Warjiyo on Tuesday.

Bank Indonesia expected full-year 2022 economic growth to be at 5.25% and for 2023 growth to slow to 5.03%, his presentation slide showed.

