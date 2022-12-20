Indonesia c.bank sees 2022 inflation at 5.4%, 2023's at around 3%

JAKARTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's December inflation rate is seen at 5.4%, but it would ease next year to around 3%, central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said on Wednesday, ahead of a monetary policy review.

Bank Indonesia is due to begin a two-day monetary policy meeting later on Wednesday. A Reuters poll had expected the central bank to announce a hike in its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on Thursday.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

