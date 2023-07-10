Indonesia c.bank says rupiah has room to strengthen

JAKARTA, July 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah has room to appreciate against the U.S. dollar and the central bank is focusing its policy on supporting the rupiah with its currency interventions, a deputy central bank governor said on Monday.

Destry Damayanti made the comments at a parliamentary hearing, after the rupiah on Monday hit levels last seen in March. The currency was down 0.4% at 15,190 per U.S dollar at 0815 GMT.

