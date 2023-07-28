Indonesia c.bank says retained export revenue can be used for FX swap

JAKARTA, July 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank said on Friday natural resource exporters that keep their earnings onshore can swap U.S. dollars for rupiah via banks to fulfil their cash flow needs.

Under a rule introduced earlier this month to bolster domestic U.S. dollar supply, starting Aug. 1, natural resource exporters must retain in the domestic financial system for three months 30% of their proceeds for every custom document for exports worth at least $250,000.

Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo told reporters on Friday banks that conduct currency swaps with exporters could then re-swap the dollars with BI, which would offer competitive rates.

The swap was offered on top of other instruments aimed at increasing exporters' compliance with the new rule. Authorities previously announced FX term deposit and a back-to-back loan with export proceeds as collateral.

Warjiyo said exporters that retain their earnings onshore could also receive a promissory note, which generally can be used to get a loan, from the state export-import bank.

His remarks came after the retention rule sparked a backlash from exporters that said parking funds for three months took away cash needed for operations.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.