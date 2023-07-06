Indonesia c.bank says ready to intervene in FX market to defend rupiah when needed

JAKARTA, July 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank is ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market to defend the rupiah when needed, a spokesperson said on Friday, after the rupiah fell as much as 0.6% in early trading.

Erwin Haryono, Bank Indonesia (BI) spokesperson, said he could not confirm whether BI is intervening on Friday.

