Indonesia c.bank says ready to intervene in FX market to defend rupiah when needed

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

July 06, 2023 — 10:29 pm EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, July 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank is ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market to defend the rupiah when needed, a spokesperson said on Friday, after the rupiah fell as much as 0.6% in early trading.

Erwin Haryono, Bank Indonesia (BI) spokesperson, said he could not confirm whether BI is intervening on Friday.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

