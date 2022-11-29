Indonesia c.bank says monetary policy to remain pro-stability

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

November 29, 2022 — 11:43 pm EST

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy, Ananda Teresia for Reuters ->

Adds details

JAKARTA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said on Wednesday that monetary policy will remain pro-stability and that energy subsidies next year will allow Bank Indonesia (BI) to raise interest rates in a measured way.

This year, BI has lifted interest rates by a total of 175 basis points, raised banks' required reserve levels and sold some bonds to tame inflation, which is currently running near its highest level in seven years.

Warjiyo said inflation expectations remain high and reiterated that BI will steer core inflation toward its target range of 2%-3% in the first half of 2023.

In 2024, he expected inflation to be within a range of 1.5%-3.5%.

Warjiyo said other central bank tools will be geared toward maintaining economic growth, which is seen between 4.5%-5.3% next year and between 4.7%-5.5% in 2024.

Warjiyo was speaking at BI's annual gathering with bankers, government officials and other financial regulators.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Ananda Teresia Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Ed.Davies@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.