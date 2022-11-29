Indonesia c.bank says monetary policy to remain pro-stability

November 29, 2022 — 11:10 pm EST

JAKARTA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said on Wednesday that monetary policy will remain pro-stability and that energy subsidies next year will allow Bank Indonesia (BI) to raise interest rates in a measured way.

Warjiyo was speaking at BI's annual gathering with bankers, government officials and other financial regulators. This year, BI has lifted interest rates by a total of 175 basis points, raised banks' required reserve levels and sold some bonds to tame inflation, currently running near its highest in seven years.

