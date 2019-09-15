Indonesia c.bank says intervenes in bond market to keep rupiah stable

JAKARTA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank intervened in the bond market on Monday to support the rupiah currency, a Bank Indonesia (BI) official told Reuters.

"Bank Indonesia is intervening in the bond market, it is still ongoing, to maintain the stability of the rupiah," Nanang Hendarsah, who heads BI's monetary management department, said in a text message.

The rupiah IDR= was quoted at 14,050 against a dollar at 0257 GMT, down about 0.6 percent.

