Indonesia c.bank says FX supply, demand under control after rupiah falls

August 02, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters

JAKARTA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank said on Wednesday that foreign exchange supply and demand in the market remained under control after the rupiah fell.

Edi Susianto, head of Bank Indonesia's (BI) monetary management department, said the rupiah has been under pressure due to souring risk sentiment following a cut in the U.S. government's top credit rating by Fitch.

The rupiah IDR= was down 0.5% against the dollar at 0620 GMT.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

