Indonesia c.bank remains in the market to ensure FX supply-demand balance - official

JAKARTA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank remains in the market to ensure the balance of supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, an official said on Wednesday, as the rupiah IDR= hits its lowest level since Jan. 11.

The rupiah depreciated due to, among other reasons, the global sentiment on the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, Edi Susianto said, adding the rupiah depreciation is relatively limited compare to other Asian currencies.

