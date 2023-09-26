News & Insights

Indonesia c.bank remains in the market to ensure FX supply-demand balance - official

Credit: REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

September 26, 2023 — 11:59 pm EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank remains in the market to ensure the balance of supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, an official said on Wednesday, as the rupiah IDR= hits its lowest level since Jan. 11.

The rupiah depreciated due to, among other reasons, the global sentiment on the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, Edi Susianto said, adding the rupiah depreciation is relatively limited compare to other Asian currencies.

