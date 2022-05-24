Indonesia c.bank raises RRR to 9% by Sept

JAKARTA, May 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank has introduced more hikes for banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), telling banks to park 7.5% of their reserves starting July and 9% from September, governor Perry Warjiyo told a news conference on Thursday.

This is more aggressive than Bank Indonesia's previously announced policy path for RRR, in which BI had set three staggered RRR hikes this year from 3.5% to 6.5% in September.

BI kept interest rates unchanged earlier on Thursday.

