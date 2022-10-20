Indonesia c.bank raises benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to 4.75% as expected

JAKARTA Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank raised its policy rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, as expected, as it sought to curb rising inflation, while trying to slow capital outflows that have weighed on the rupiah.

Bank Indonesia (BI) hiked the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI to 4.75%, in line with the expectations of 17 out of the 30 economists polled by Reuters. The remaining 13 economists had expected a smaller 25 bp hike.

The move follows a 50 bp increase in September, and marks the first consecutive 50 bp increases since BI adopted the 7-day reverse repo rate as its benchmark in 2016.

Governor Perry Warjiyo said the rate decision was aimed at bringing inflation back within target in the first half of next year and at ensuring the rupiah IDR= reflects its fundamental value against a strong U.S. dollar.

With Thursday's move, BI has raised its policy rates by a total of 125 basis points since August.

