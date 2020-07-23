Indonesia c.bank predicts two straight quarters of GDP contraction

JAKARTA, July 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia will likely see two consecutive quarters of negative growth in gross domestic product starting from April-June, but authorities are working to prevent a "deep recession", a central bank official said on Thursday.

"We're racing with time on setting up policies ... to prevent us falling into a deep recession," Juda Agung, an assistant to the governor of Bank Indonesia, told a online seminar.

