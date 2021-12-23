Indonesia c.bank predicts 50 bps bond yield increase in 2022

JAKARTA, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian bonds will have to rise by 50 basis points (bps) next year, the central bank governor predicted on Friday, to match an expected increase of 50 to 75 bps in U.S. Treasury yields as the United States tightens monetary policy.

Perry Warjiyo, the governor of Bank Indonesia (BI), predicted the increase would start in the third quarter of 2022.

Domestic inflation may begin to rise in the same period, he added, while reiterating the bank's pledge to keep Indonesian interest rates low until inflation started heating up.

