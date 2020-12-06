Indonesia c.bank policy normalisation 'a long way from now' -deputy governor

JAKARTA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank will keep interest rates low and liquidity ample for sometime, with the timing of monetary policy normalisation seen to be quite far away from now, a deputy governor said on Monday.

Bank Indonesia next year "will continue to implement an accommodative monetary policy, with low interest rates and loose liquidity," Dody Budi Waluyo told an online forum.

"The timing for normalisation of course will be when we see signs of inflation about to rise and that is of course still quite a long way from now," he added.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

