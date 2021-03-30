Indonesia c.bank pledges to defend rupiah with 'measured' intervention

Contributor
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

Indonesia's central bank has defended the rupiah exchange rate using its 'triple intervention' mechanism in a measured amount and will continue to do so, as the currency was undervalued, its head of monetary management told Reuters.

JAKARTA, March 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank has defended the rupiah exchange rate using its 'triple intervention' mechanism in a measured amount and will continue to do so, as the currency was undervalued, its head of monetary management told Reuters.

Bank Indonesia (BI) "has been and always will be in the market to stabilise the exchange rate through the instrument of triple intervention ... which we do in a measured amount or sequence, timely and by putting forward market mechanism," Hariyadi Ramelan said by text message on Tuesday.

The "triple intervention" refers to BI's intervention in the spot foreign exchange, domestic non-deliverable forward markets and purchase of government bonds dumped by foreign investors. The rupiah IDR= fell to 14,480 per dollar earlier on Tuesday, its weakest since November.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters