Indonesia c.bank pledges to defend rupiah with 'measured' intervention

JAKARTA, March 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank has defended the rupiah exchange rate using its 'triple intervention' mechanism in a measured amount and will continue to do so, as the currency was undervalued, its head of monetary management told Reuters.

Bank Indonesia (BI) "has been and always will be in the market to stabilise the exchange rate through the instrument of triple intervention ... which we do in a measured amount or sequence, timely and by putting forward market mechanism," Hariyadi Ramelan said by text message on Tuesday.

The "triple intervention" refers to BI's intervention in the spot foreign exchange, domestic non-deliverable forward markets and purchase of government bonds dumped by foreign investors. The rupiah IDR= fell to 14,480 per dollar earlier on Tuesday, its weakest since November.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

