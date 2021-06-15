Indonesia c.bank monitoring for impact of possible U.S. monetary tightening

JAKARTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank is monitoring the possibility of U.S. monetary tightening this year and next year, given the implications for capital flows into emerging markets, currency stability and bond yields, its governor said on Tuesday.

Bank Indonesia (BI) and the finance ministry will coordinate to mitigate such global uncertainties, including by intervening in foreign exchange markets and taking other measures to ensure increases in bond yields were "not too high", BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said in an online seminar.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Ed Davies)

