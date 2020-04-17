Indonesia c.bank may start buying new govt bonds in two weeks

JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank will be prepared to buy government bonds in the primary market in two weeks, governor Perry Warjiyo told reporters on Friday, but reiterated that Bank Indonesia (BI) will buy bonds only as a last resort.

BI and the government is currently smoothing out the technicalities for the policy, announced earlier this month, as the government braces for higher fiscal deficit amid spending expansion for coronavirus response.

Warjiyo said the central bank will only be allowed to buy 25% of the targeted amount in each auction. The Finance ministry hold weekly auction for rupiah debt sales.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela, Fransiska Nangoy, Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com; +62 21 2992 7610; Reuters Messaging: fransiska.nangoy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.