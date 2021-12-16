Indonesia c.bank leaves rates unchanged as expected

JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday as it sought to support the economic recovery after the latest wave of COVID-19.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left the 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI at a record low of 3.50% at this year's final policy meeting, as expected by all economists polled by Reuters.

It also kept the deposit facility IDCBID=ECI and lending facility IDCBIL=ECI rates at 2.75% and 4.25%, respectively.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Clarence Fernandez)

