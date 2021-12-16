Indonesia c.bank leaves rates unchanged as expected

Contributors
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Bernadette Christina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday as it sought to support the economic recovery after the latest wave of COVID-19.

JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday as it sought to support the economic recovery after the latest wave of COVID-19.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left the 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI at a record low of 3.50% at this year's final policy meeting, as expected by all economists polled by Reuters.

It also kept the deposit facility IDCBID=ECI and lending facility IDCBIL=ECI rates at 2.75% and 4.25%, respectively.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Clarence Fernandez)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters