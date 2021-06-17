Indonesia c.bank keeps rates unchanged for 4th straight meeting

JAKARTA, June 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank held its main interest rates at a record low for a fourth straight meeting, seeking to keep monetary policy accommodative as COVID-19 cases rise, while also aiming to keep financial markets stable amid global uncertainty.

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI at a record low of 3.50%, as expected by all 26 economists in a Reuters poll.

The overnight deposit facility IDCBID=ECI and lending facility IDCBIL=ECI rates were also left at 2.75% and 4.25%, respectively.

Since 2020, BI has slashed interest rates by a total of 150 basis points, pumped more than $57 billion of liquidity into the financial system and relaxed lending rules to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Tabita Diela; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Alex Richardson)

