Indonesia c.bank keeps rates unchanged, eyes price risks

JAKARTA, April 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank left its policy rates at record lows on Tuesday, as expected, to support the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic though it recognised risks from rising inflation.

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI at 3.50%, as projected by all economists in a Reuters poll.

It also kept unchanged the overnight deposit facility rate IDCBID=ECI and lending facility rate IDCBIL=ECI at 2.75% and 4.25%, respectively.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

