Indonesia c.bank keeps rates unchanged at record low

JAKARTA, July 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low on Thursday, as expected, saying the level remained consistent with its inflation target and supporting economic growth.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left the benchmark seven-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI at 3.50%, where it has been since February 2021, as forecast by most analysts in a Reuters poll.

It also left unchanged the overnight deposit IDCBID=ECI and lending facility rates IDCBIL=ECI at 2.75% and 4.25%, respectively.

