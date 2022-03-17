Indonesia c.bank keeps rates unchanged at record low

Gayatri Suroyo
Fransiska Nangoy
Stefanno Sulaiman
Credit: REUTERS/Supri Supri

Indonesia's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at record lows on Thursday, as expected, citing a need to keep financial markets stable, anchor inflation and support the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank Indonesia (BI) held the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI at 3.50%, as expected by all economists in a Reuters poll.

It also left the overnight Deposit Facility rate IDCBID=ECI and Lending Facility rate IDCBIL=ECI steady at 2.75% and 4.25%, respectively.

