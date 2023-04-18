US Markets

Indonesia c.bank keeps rates unchanged as expected

April 18, 2023 — 03:23 am EDT

Written by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy, Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, April 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank on Tuesday kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged for a third consecutive meeting, as inflation continued to slow and after the rupiah currency strengthened significantly.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left the 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI unchanged at 5.75%, as expected by all 30 economists polled by Reuters.

Its deposit IDCBID=ECI and lending facility IDCBIL=ECI rates were also kept steady at 5.00% and 6.50%, respectively.

