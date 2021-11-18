Indonesia c.bank keeps rates steady, as expected

JAKARTA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank kept its main policy rates steady at a record low on Thursday, as expected, aiming to bolster the country's economic growth while trying to keep the rupiah currency stable.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI unchanged at 3.50%, where it has been since February, as expected by all economists surveyed by Reuters.

The bank also kept the deposit IDCBID=ECI and lending facility IDCBIL=ECIrates at 2.75% and 4.25%, respectively.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

