Indonesia c.bank keeps policy rates unchanged, as expected

Contributors
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Stefanno Reinard Sulaiman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

Indonesia's central bank kept its main policy rates unchanged at record lows on Thursday, as expected, stressing that it aims to maintain currency and financial market stability while supporting an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

JAKARTA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank kept its main policy rates unchanged at record lows on Thursday, as expected, stressing that it aims to maintain currency and financial market stability while supporting an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept steady its benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI at 3.50%, as widely expected in a Reuters poll. The rate has been unchanged since February.

BI also maintained its overnight deposit facility IDCBID=ECI and lending facility IDCBIL=ECI rates at 2.75% and 4.25%, respectively.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Stefanno Reinard Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies and Kim Coghill)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More