Indonesia c.bank keeps policy rate unchanged for a third month

Contributors
Maikel Jefriando Reuters
Nilufar Rizki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark rate steady on Thursday, as expected, saying current policy was conducive to anchoring inflation, supporting economic growth and maintaining financial market stability.

JAKARTA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark rate steady on Thursday, as expected, saying current policy was conducive to anchoring inflation, supporting economic growth and maintaining financial market stability.

The benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI was kept at 5.00%, where it has been since Bank Indonesia's (BI) last rate cut in October, as predicted by the majority of analysts in a Reuters poll.

BI's two other main rates for deposit IDCBIL=ECI and lending facilities IDCBIL=ECI were also kept unchanged at 4.25% and 5.75%, respectively.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com; +62 21 2992 7610; Reuters Messaging: fransiska.nangoy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More