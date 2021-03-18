Indonesia c.bank keeps key rates unchanged amid pressure on rupiah

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia's central bank kept its main policy rates steady on Thursday, holding fire after a bout of monetary support during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as the rupiah has come under pressure due to capital outflows.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI unchanged at a record low of 3.50%, as expected by all 28 analysts in a Reuters poll, after cutting them in February to help the coronavirus-hit economy.

It also kept the deposit facility IDCBID=ECI and lending facility rates IDCBIL=ECI at 2.75% and 4.25%, respectively.

The rupiah has fallen more than 3% in the past month as a rise in U.S. yields, fuelled by inflation expectations, has lured investors out of riskier emerging market assets.

