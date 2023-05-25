Indonesia c.bank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 5.75%

JAKARTA, May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank kept its policy interest rates unchanged for a fourth straight meeting on Thursday, as expected, with the country's inflation rate continuing to ease.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left unchanged its benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI at 5.75%, as unanimously predicted by 31 economists surveyed by Reuters.

BI also kept steady its overnight deposit facility IDCBID=ECI and lending facility IDCBIL=ECI rates at 5.00% and 6.50%, respectively.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.