Indonesia c.bank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 5.75%

Credit: REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

May 25, 2023 — 03:24 am EDT

Written by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy, Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank kept its policy interest rates unchanged for a fourth straight meeting on Thursday, as expected, with the country's inflation rate continuing to ease.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left unchanged its benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI at 5.75%, as unanimously predicted by 31 economists surveyed by Reuters.

BI also kept steady its overnight deposit facility IDCBID=ECI and lending facility IDCBIL=ECI rates at 5.00% and 6.50%, respectively.

