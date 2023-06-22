News & Insights

Indonesia c.bank keeps benchmark interest rate at 5.75%

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

June 22, 2023 — 03:33 am EDT

Written by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy, Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, June 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank left its policy interest rates unchanged on Thursday, as expected, extending its pause after inflation last month returned to within target range for the first time in a year.

Bank Indonesia's (BI) benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI was kept at 5.75% for a fifth consecutive meeting, as widely expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Its two other rates were also kept unchanged.

Growth in resource-rich Indonesia is expected to slow this year as commodity prices moderate and, with inflation cooling, some economists have predicted BI too may start to consider moves to ease monetary policy.

BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said inflation had returned to target earlier than expected thanks to "monetary policy consistency and coordination with the government".

Inflation was seen remaining within BI's target range throughout the year, he added.

After peaking near 6% last year, inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy in May decelerated to 4%, the upper end of BI's 2% to 4% target range.

BI last month dropped the phrase "bias towards the upper end" from its description for this year's gross domestic product growth outlook, although it kept the range at 4.5% to 5.3%. BI maintained the forecast on Thursday.

