Indonesia c.bank keeps benchmark interest rate at 5.75%

JAKARTA, June 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank left its policy interest rates unchanged on Thursday, as expected, extending its pause after inflation last month returned to within target range for the first time in a year.

Bank Indonesia's (BI) benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI was kept at 5.75% for a fifth consecutive meeting, as widely expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The bank also held its overnight deposit facility IDCBID=ECI and lending facility IDCBIL=ECI at 5.00% and 6.50% respectively.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy, Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty)

