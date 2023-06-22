News & Insights

Indonesia c.bank keeps benchmark interest rate at 5.75%

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

June 22, 2023 — 03:22 am EDT

Written by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy, Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, June 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank left its policy interest rates unchanged on Thursday, as expected, extending its pause after inflation last month returned to within target range for the first time in a year.

Bank Indonesia's (BI) benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI was kept at 5.75% for a fifth consecutive meeting, as widely expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The bank also held its overnight deposit facility IDCBID=ECI and lending facility IDCBIL=ECI at 5.00% and 6.50% respectively.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy, Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty)

((kanupriya.kapoor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.