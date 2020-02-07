Indonesia c.bank keeps 2020 GDP growth forecast at near 5.3% despite Q4 slowdown

JAKARTA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia remained confident with its 2020 GDP growth outlook of near 5.3%, despite growth coming in at the weakest pace in three years in the fourth quarter and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China, an official said on Friday.

With growth slipping to 4.97% in the October-December quarter and 2020 outlook hurt by the virus epidemic, some economists think the central bank may begin to trim interest rates again, following last year's four rate cuts of 100 basis points.

"Our stance on monetary policy remains data dependent, especially on (responding to) risks emerging from the virus outbreak, whether there is a significant impact," Deputy Governor Dody Budi Waluyo told reporters.

A net total of 11 trillion rupiah ($805.27 million) of portfolio investment exited the country this week, he said.

($1 = 13,660.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.