Indonesia c.bank intervenes to stabilise rupiah - official

JAKARTA, June 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank on Friday intervened in the spot foreign exchange and domestic non-deliverable forward (DNDF) markets to stabilise the rupiah, its head of monetary management Nanang Hendarsah told Reuters.

"Since (market) opening we have intervened in the spot market and DNDF," he said in a text message.

Hendarsah said the downturn in Indonesian financial markets was due to falling U.S. equity market on fear of a second wave of coronavirus infections there.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= fell 1.23% from the previous day's closing to 14,122 a dollar at 0500 GMT Friday, while the main stock index .JKSE was down 0.5% and bond yields rose.

(Reporting Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

