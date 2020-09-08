Indonesia c.bank intervenes to smooth rupiah volatility, official says

Indonesia's central bank has intervened in foreign exchange markets to smooth volatility in the trading of the rupiah currrency, the bank's head of monetary management, Nanang Hendarsah, told Reuters on Wednesday.

"BI has intervened in the spot market, through brokers and interbank spot, as well as opening domestic non-deliverable forward auction, to smoothen volatility by still supporting (an) efficient market mechanism," he said in a text message.

Hendarsah attributed the rupiah's fall of 0.5% by 0405 GMT to risk-off sentiment in global financial markets, fed by issues ranging from growing tension between the United States and China to the chance of a no-deal Brexit and discouraging trial results of coronavirus vaccine candidates.

