Indonesia c.bank intervenes in spot FX, domestic NDF and bond markets

JAKARTA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank has entered the spot currency, domestic non-deliverable forward (DNDF) and bond markets, an official said on Wednesday, describing the move as a "triple intervention" to maintain market stability.

"Triple intervention since this morning," Nanang Hendarsah, who heads Bank Indonesia's monetary management department, told Reuters by text message.

"Still ongoing in the bond and DNDF markets," he said, adding that he sees volatility in Indonesian markets to be temporary due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

The rupiah IDR= traded at 13,920 a dollar on 0406 GMT Wednesday, down 0.4% from the previous day's closing.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

