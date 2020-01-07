Indonesia c.bank intervenes in spot FX, domestic NDF and bond markets

Contributor
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Indonesia's central bank has entered the spot currency, domestic non-deliverable forward (DNDF) and bond markets, an official said on Wednesday, describing the move as a "triple intervention" to maintain market stability.

JAKARTA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank has entered the spot currency, domestic non-deliverable forward (DNDF) and bond markets, an official said on Wednesday, describing the move as a "triple intervention" to maintain market stability.

"Triple intervention since this morning," Nanang Hendarsah, who heads Bank Indonesia's monetary management department, told Reuters by text message.

"Still ongoing in the bond and DNDF markets," he said, adding that he sees volatility in Indonesian markets to be temporary due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

The rupiah IDR= traded at 13,920 a dollar on 0406 GMT Wednesday, down 0.4% from the previous day's closing.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More