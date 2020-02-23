Indonesia c.bank intervenes in FX, bond markets amid capital outflows

Contributor
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

Indonesia's central bank has intervened in the spot currency, domestic nondeliverable forward and bond markets amid outflows related to fears of the spread of COVID-19 in South Korea, an official told Reuters on Monday.

JAKARTA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank has intervened in the spot currency, domestic nondeliverable forward and bond markets amid outflows related to fears of the spread of COVID-19 in South Korea, an official told Reuters on Monday.

"There are outflows in the bond (market) and banks are short covering," Nanang Hendarsah, Bank Indonesia's head of monetary management said.

"Because of the jump in virus cases in Korea during the weekend. It's to do with flight to quality away from EM assets," he added, referring to emerging markets.

The rupiah had weakened by as much as 0.9% as of 0308 GMT Monday to trade at 13,890 per dollar, the lowest since Jan. 8.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More