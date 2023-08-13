News & Insights

Indonesia c.bank intervenes in currency markets to prevent volatility - official

August 13, 2023 — 11:45 pm EDT

Written by Gayatri Suroyo for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank has intervened in the spot foreign exchange and domestic nondeliverable forward markets to prevent high volatility in the rupiah currency, an official said on Monday.

The rupiah fell 0.8% to 15,325 a dollar earlier on Monday, the weakest level since March. Edi Susianto, head of Bank Indonesia's monetary management department, told Reuters the intervention was meant to "ensure a good balance of supply and demand".

