Indonesia c.bank holds rates at first 2021 meeting

Indonesia's central bank kept key interest rates unchanged at a record low on Thursday, as expected, holding fire after providing a bout of monetary stimulus last year to support the coronavirus-hit economy.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left the 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI at 3.75%, the lowest since the central bank began using it as its benchmark in 2016. A majority of analysts in a Reuters poll had expected rates to remain steady.

BI also kept its overnight deposit facility IDCBID=ECI and lending facility IDCBIL=ECI rates at 3.00% and 4.50%, respectively.

Last year, BI slashed interest rates five times totalling 125 basis points, pumped some $50 billion worth of liquidity into the financial system and relaxed lending rules to help Southeast Asia's largest economy weather the COVID-19 pandemic. The central bank last cut rates in November.

