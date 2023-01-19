Indonesia c.bank hikes interest rates by 25 bps as expected

January 19, 2023 — 02:27 am EST

Written by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy, Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank raised its key policy rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, its sixth hike since August as it battles to get inflation back within its target this year.

Bank Indonesia (BI) raised the 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI to 5.75%, as expected by the majority of economists in a Reuters poll.

It also lifted its deposit facility IDCBID=ECI and lending facility IDCBIL=ECI by the same amount to 5.00% and 6.50%, respectively.

