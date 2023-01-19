Indonesia c.bank hikes interest rates by 25 bps as expected

JAKARTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank raised its key policy rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, its sixth hike since August as it battles to get inflation back within its target this year.

Bank Indonesia (BI) raised the 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI to 5.75%, as expected by the majority of economists in a Reuters poll.

It also lifted its deposit facility IDCBID=ECI and lending facility IDCBIL=ECI by the same amount to 5.00% and 6.50%, respectively.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies)

