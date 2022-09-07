Indonesia c.bank governor: do not expect aggressive rate hikes like Fed

JAKARTA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said on Wednesday that the benchmark interest rate was set to rise further, but policy tightening was not expected to be as aggressive as the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"If I say BI (Bank Indonesia) rate won't rise, I'll be lying. But if I say BI rate will be raised like the Fed, I'll also be lying. Please don't think we will be aggressive like the Fed", Warjiyo told a briefing with reporters.

