Indonesia c.bank expects June inflation at 1.79%, lowest in 2 decades

JAKARTA, June 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's headline annual inflation may ease further to 1.79% this month, the central bank said on Friday, based on its assessment of price movements as of the third week of June.

The June inflation IDCPI=ECI forecast, which follows a reading of 2.19% in May, would be the lowest rate since June 2000, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

Bank Indonesia made its third rate cut for 2020 on Thursday, saying it might trim further to support Southeast Asia's largest economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.