Indonesia c.bank expects June inflation at 1.79%, lowest in 2 decades

Contributors
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Tabita Diela Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesia's headline annual inflation may ease further to 1.79% this month, the central bank said on Friday, based on its assessment of price movements as of the third week of June.

JAKARTA, June 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's headline annual inflation may ease further to 1.79% this month, the central bank said on Friday, based on its assessment of price movements as of the third week of June.

The June inflation IDCPI=ECI forecast, which follows a reading of 2.19% in May, would be the lowest rate since June 2000, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

Bank Indonesia made its third rate cut for 2020 on Thursday, saying it might trim further to support Southeast Asia's largest economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters