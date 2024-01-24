Indonesia c.bank ensures FX supply-demand is balanced - official

JAKARTA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank has intervened in the foreign exchange market to ensure a balance is maintained between supply and demand, an official told Reuters on Thursday, adding the exchange rate movements were "under control".

The rupiah's drop to its weakest in two months was due to external factors like market reactions and in anticipation of monetary policy reviews in Japan and the United States, but was also "slightly affected by the development in domestic political conditions", said Edi Susianto, Bank Indonesia's head of monetary management.

He did not elaborate.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

